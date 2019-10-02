Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $661.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $700.00 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $696.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,566. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 274.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,028.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 251.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 263,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

