Brokerages Expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts forecast that Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Brown-Forman posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown-Forman.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Brown-Forman’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BF.B. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Brown-Forman from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Brown-Forman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brown-Forman in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of Brown-Forman stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $62.41. 13,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

