Brokerages Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ViaSat posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,553,275 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ViaSat by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ViaSat by 1,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ViaSat by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

VSAT traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 199,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 0.89. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

