Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 276,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 360.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 276,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,072. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

