Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. Insiders acquired 112,879 shares of company stock worth $864,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 196,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,292,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 129,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $9,845,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

