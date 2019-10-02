Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,007.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 1,500 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $43,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,677.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,197,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 64,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 63,777 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 20,930 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDGE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

