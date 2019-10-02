BQT Price Tops $0.0758 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. BQT has a market cap of $28.34 million and approximately $773,035.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BQT has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038277 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $449.52 or 0.05368324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQTX is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,814,985 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

