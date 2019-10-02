BOX (NYSE:BOX) & TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NYSE:TTWO) Head to Head Survey

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BOX and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $608.39 million 4.11 -$134.61 million ($0.96) -17.63 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $2.67 billion 5.08 $333.84 million $3.88 30.84

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BOX and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 1 8 9 0 2.44 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 3 18 0 2.86

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus price target of $134.09, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given BOX’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -20.29% -491.54% -18.94% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 10.93% 23.95% 11.65%

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats BOX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

