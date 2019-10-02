Bounty0x Achieves Market Cap of $990,143.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $990,143.00 and approximately $2,482.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

