BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.20 ($1.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,358 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of $920.87 million and a PE ratio of -128.00.

Get BMO Commercial Property Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Wilding bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.