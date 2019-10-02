Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.92. 220,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $1,634,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $78,833.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,441 shares of company stock worth $4,513,788. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710,147 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

