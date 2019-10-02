bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.78 and last traded at $86.69, approximately 318,281 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 636,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $991,740.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $99,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,280.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,870 shares of company stock worth $1,563,309 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 37.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

