Bloom Price Tops $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Bloom has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4,951.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, AirSwap and Bibox. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00090819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

