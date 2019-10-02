Blockport Reaches Market Cap of $466,361.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $466,361.00 and $69,100.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 82.5% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00190463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01013317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00089818 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

