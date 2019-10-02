Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Reduced by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263,075 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Natixis owned 1.23% of Blackstone Group worth $360,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 606.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.