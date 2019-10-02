BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,926.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $20,926.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 63,036,703 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.