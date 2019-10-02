Bitcoinus 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,963.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $436.00 and approximately $36,963.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001829 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00131882 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,284.73 or 1.00053261 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 3,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

