BitBar (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $85,882.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, BitBar has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $85,882.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBar coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00023973 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,054.83 or 2.15884881 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,837 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

