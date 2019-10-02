Birdchain Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,545.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $167,891.00 and $10,545.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00189884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.01011578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,990,474 tokens. Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

