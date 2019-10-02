BigUp Reaches Market Cap of $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. BigUp has a total market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the dollar. One BigUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007389 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing . BigUp’s official website is bigup.club

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

