Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Up 2%

Big Rock Brewery Inc (OTCMKTS:BRBMF)’s share price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and ciders in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.