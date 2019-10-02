Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.26

Shares of Belvoir Lettings PLC (LON:BLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.26 and traded as high as $109.50. Belvoir Lettings shares last traded at $109.50, with a volume of 12,595 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 million and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Belvoir Lettings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Michael Stoop sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37), for a total value of £10,500 ($13,720.11).

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

