Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been given a $20.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued an “average” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.
NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 14,172,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,957. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 961.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,600,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,183,000 after buying an additional 2,355,487 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after buying an additional 1,509,692 shares during the last quarter.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
