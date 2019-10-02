Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been given a $20.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued an “average” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 14,172,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,957. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 961.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,600,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,183,000 after buying an additional 2,355,487 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 250.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,910,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,819,000 after buying an additional 2,079,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after buying an additional 1,509,692 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.