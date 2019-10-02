Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a $17.00 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 825.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $116,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.