Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 391,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.41.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 109,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

