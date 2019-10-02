Barclays Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 52 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 52 price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC set a CHF 50 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 56.05.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

