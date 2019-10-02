Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,560.90

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,560.90 and traded as high as $1,376.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,325.00, with a volume of 49,479 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on BGEO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,180 ($28.49) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Georgia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,400.20 ($31.36).

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,341.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,560.90.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.