Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.13

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 3,276,136 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBVA. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth about $8,698,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,154,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,829 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,495,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 755,725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,429,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 569,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,645,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 564,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

