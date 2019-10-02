Banana Token (BNANA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,744.00

Banana Token (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Banana Token has a market capitalization of $100,084.00 and approximately $1,744.00 worth of Banana Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox. In the last week, Banana Token has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00078297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00394516 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008750 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Banana Token Token Profile

BNANA is a token. Banana Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. The official website for Banana Token is www.chimpion.io . Banana Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banana Token Token Trading

Banana Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

