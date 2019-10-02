B. Riley Analysts Give Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) a $2.00 Price Target

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) has been given a $2.00 price target by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

