Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. William Blair began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

