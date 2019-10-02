Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.29. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 474,801 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.