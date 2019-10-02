Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.29. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,373,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 474,801 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

