AVX (NYSE:AVX) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AVX (NYSE:AVX) has been given a $15.00 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut AVX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get AVX alerts:

AVX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. 263,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.20. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. AVX’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AVX will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AVX by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AVX by 2.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AVX by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in AVX by 6.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in AVX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.