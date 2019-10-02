Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 20%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) shares were down 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 188,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 730,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $14.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

