Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CICC Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.51.

ATHM stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. 611,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,318. Autohome has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

