Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target (down previously from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Numis Securities lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 532 ($6.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 537.36 ($7.02).

AUTO stock traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 495.90 ($6.48). 1,662,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 522.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 544.86. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73.

In other news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

