AurumCoin (AU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,995.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00190101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.01010620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00091126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

