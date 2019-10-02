Augur Price Tops $8.39 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00101650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinTiger, BitBay and Crex24. Augur has a total market capitalization of $92.29 million and $5.07 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Koinex, CoinTiger, HitBTC, ChaoEX, BX Thailand, Gatecoin, Zebpay, DragonEX, AirSwap, Liqui, Bitsane, Livecoin, Gate.io, Poloniex, LATOKEN, GOPAX, ABCC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, IDEX, Crex24, Upbit, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Binance and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

