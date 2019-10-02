Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.18 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.42), 29,787 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 393,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.43).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 97.66.

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider Karen Brade purchased 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.04 ($19,598.90).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

