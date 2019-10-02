Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:AI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76, a current ratio of 93.94 and a quick ratio of 93.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.55. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.20 and a 52 week high of C$14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.70 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.