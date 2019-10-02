Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and approximately $175,530.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.01012649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00023873 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090978 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.