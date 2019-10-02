ATC Coin (ATCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,836.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $14,836.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00675746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,666,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

