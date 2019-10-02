ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61, 266,972 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 120,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

