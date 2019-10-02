Asgard (ASG) Price Down 47.7% Over Last Week

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Asgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Asgard has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. Asgard has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $356,318.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00189936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.01011600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00023762 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090256 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. The official website for Asgard is asgardecofund.io . The official message board for Asgard is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund . Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

