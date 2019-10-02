Ark (ARK) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Ark has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate and Livecoin. Ark has a total market cap of $20.06 million and $227,860.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptomate and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

