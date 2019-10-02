Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.16. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1,829,274 shares.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ariana Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.19.

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

