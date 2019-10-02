Argus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 156.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Argus has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Argus has a total market cap of $748.00 and $5.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029888 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001984 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00131042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,269.10 or 0.99716096 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin . Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

