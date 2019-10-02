Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Given a $17.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) received a $17.00 price objective from analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

AROC traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.49. 501,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,470. Archrock has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, insider D Bradley Childers acquired 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,494,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 1,041.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Archrock by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,216,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,099,000 after purchasing an additional 372,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,959,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after purchasing an additional 151,113 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

