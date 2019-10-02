Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Arch Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,867. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a product containing synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprise naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds and in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

