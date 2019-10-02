ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.71. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 4,414,518 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.52.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.