ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.71. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 4,414,518 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,541.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.
